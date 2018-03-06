Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 3-6-2018

Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 3-6-2018

By

Top stories:

Hundreds of new Missouri jobs are set to be announced this week. The Missouri House has advanced a contentious measure that would end regulations about how much workers are paid on public construction projects. Alisa Nelson reports.