Missouri State hoops to play at Sprint Center. Bears featured in Hall of Fame Classic

Missouri State will join USC, Texas Tech and Nebraska as the four featured teams at the 2018 men’s basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City, November 19-20, announced by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

The Hall of Fame Classic will be the culminating event of college basketball’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the 13th annual induction ceremony for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. That event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City.

The semifinal rounds will be held at Sprint Center in Kansas City on Monday, Nov. 19. The finals will take place the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 20, beginning with the consolation game, followed by the championship game. All four contests will be aired on an ESPN network. Semifinal pairings will be announced at a later date.

Missouri State will have a new men’s basketball coach after the team fired Paul Lusk this weekend.