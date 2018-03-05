STLCards lockup SS DeJong with a six-year extension

The future at shortstop for the St. Louis is Cardinals is hooked up for at least the next six years. The club announced they have signed the 23-year old, who finished 2nd in National League Rookie of the Year voting, thru 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025. MLB.com reports the deal is worth $26 million.

The Cardinals were willing to commit to a former fourth-round draft pick who played in 108 games last year and hit .285 with 25 homers and 65 RBIs. He played 86 games at short and made nine errors, plus another three at second base in 20 games, giving him a fielder percentage of .975. St. Louis ranked 16 out of all MLB teams in fielding percentages among shortstops, but were second to last in that category for 2nd basemen. The Cardinals are hedging their bets on his offensive production. DeJong recorded an .857 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, third highest among MLB shortstops.

His salary extension surpassed Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, who signed a six-year extension last year for $25 million. Anderson led the majors with 20 errors at shortstop.