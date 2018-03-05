Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-5-2018

Missourinet

Top Stories:  Dozens of gun owners in the Jefferson County city of High Ridge held a gun rally along the side of a highway yesterday.  KTVI reports there were not any people with opposing views at the rally, although some people driving by showed their disapproval from their vehicles.  And a 24-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after leaving a midtown Kansas City nightclub.  Police are investigating after people are reported to have gotten out of the car and shot Ta’Ron Carson multiple times.