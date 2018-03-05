Former #Mizzou star Aldon Smith’s fiancee, “I’m scared for his life.”

TMZ Sports reports that Aldon Smith has checked into a rehab center after a domestic violence incident. His fiancee confirmed she was the victim.

The incident took place on Saturday night in San Francisco. Smith is currently suspended by the Oakland Raiders.

Smith is currently serving a suspension with the Oakland Raiders and checked into rehab after calling the alleged victim’s parents.

“I can tell you this … Aldon called my parents and asked them to take him to rehab,” the victim told TMZ. “He complied. They went and got him. I was not there. My family took him and had him checked in. I wish the BEST for Aldon. And I’m scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation but I can tell you I love him and so happy he turned to my family who considers him family and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs.”

ESPN reports that his accuser suffered non-life-threatening injuries.