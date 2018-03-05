Drury women win the GLVC Tournament, 9th seeded Lindenwood takes MIAA Tournament

The Drury Lady Panthers received a number two seed in the NCAA-II Midwest Regional and will play seventh-seeded Findlay in the opening round of the tournament on Friday in Ashland, Ohio. Friday’s game time and the tournament schedule will be announced early this week.

Drury is 29-2 and ranked third in the nation in the latest NCAA-II coaches’ poll. The Lady Panthers won their fifth Great Lakes Valley Conference championship in program history on Sunday and became the first team to repeat and league champions since Quincy won back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005.

Drury will be making their 15th national tournament appearance in their 18-year history as a program. The Lady Panthers have an all-time record of 24-14 in the NCAA-II tournament with three regional championships and were the national runner-up in 2004.

For the first time in program history, the Lindenwood women’s basketball team has won the MIAA women’s basketball conference tournament. The ninth-seeded Lions defeated the third-seeded Fort Hays State Tigers to secure the program’s first title. The Lions are the first ninth-seeded team to win an MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

The victory gives the Lions the MIAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Also joining Drury and Lindenwood in the NCAA D-II regionals is Central Missouri.

The Jennies are the No. 2 seed in Sioux Falls, S.D. They will take on No. 7 Minnesota-State Moorhead, who they also met in the quarterfinal round in 2017.

UCM went 24-2 in the regular season and won their 11th MIAA regular season championship with an 18-1 record.