Mizzou women’s hoops ousted by Georgia at the SEC Tourney

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (24-7) was eliminated from the 2018 SEC Tournament on Friday, falling to Georgia, 55-41, in its quarterfinal matchup.

The Tigers held Georgia to 16.7-percent shooting from beyond the arc and 38.5-percent shooting from the field, but Mizzou scored a season-low 41 points, including just 18 in the second half.

Mizzou redshirt senior Jordan Frericks led Mizzou with 10 points and added six rebounds and three assists. Junior Cierra Ported chipped in nine points and 12 rebounds and sophomore Amber Smith tallied eight points and eight rebounds.