Mizzou — Cuonzo never worried about being a bubble team (AUDIO)

Win or lose. Regardless of what happened in Saturday evening’s regular-season finale against Arkansas, Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin never doubted if the Tigers were an NCAA team. For him, the Tigers 77-67 win over the Razorbacks and the games next week in St. Louis at the SEC Tournament will only help determine seeding for the Big Dance.

With their 20th win of the season and a guaranteed 5th seed next week, this victory did go a long way to securing a spot in the NCAA tourney. After their second three-game losing streak of SEC play which included a road loss to LSU, a stinker at home against Ole Miss and a blowout loss at Kentucky, it’s no surprise there may have been some outside doubt about the Tigers chances had they lost to Arkansas.