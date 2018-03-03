Mizzou attacked Arkansas inside. Big numbers from Jontay and Jeremiah (Periscope)

Jontay Porter scored 19 points and Missouri defeated Arkansas 77-67 on Saturday. The Tigers (20-11, 10-8 SEC) also saw big production from Jeremiah Tilmon who finished with 17 points. The Tigers ability to get the ball inside also created a huge advantage at the free throw line. Mizzou led a 33-15 edge.

The Tigers are the 5th seed in the SEC Tournament and will play next Thursday afternoon approximately around 2pm in St. Louis. Following Missourinet.com or @Missourisports on Twitter for the latest.

Watch Jontay and Jeremiah during their post-game press conference