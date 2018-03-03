Michael Porter Jr declares himself out for the Arkansas game “practicing has been a challenge”

Mizzou fans hoping to catch one more glimpse of Michael Porter Jr in a Tigers uniform will have to wait until at least the SEC Tournament next week in St. Louis. Porter released a statement through the athletic department on Saturday morning.

“After two more practices since coming home from Nashville, the coaching staff and I feel that it is in the best interest of the team and myself to not play tonight. Coming back from three months without practicing has been a challenge, but it is a challenge that I am taking on every day. The plan is to keep working, with an eye on potentially playing at the SEC Tournament and helping our squad be successful in the postseason. I’m excited to continue my role of bringing energy on the bench for our Senior Night against Arkansas, as it is a special night for Brett, Jordan and Kassius.”