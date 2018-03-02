Mizzou wrestling safe after Central Michigan University shooting

The University of Missouri wrestling team is safe and accounted for following a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University that killed two people.

Mizzou is in Mount Pleasant, MI this weekend for the MAC wrestling tournament. CMU is hosting the tournament.

Central Michigan University issued a statement naming James Eric Davis, Jr. as a person of interest. Authorities continued to search for him early Friday afternoon.

Missourinet has reached out to the conference in regards to any potential schedule changes.