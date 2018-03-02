Mizzou women win first-ever SEC Tournament game

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (24-6) beat Ole Miss, 59-50, on Thursday night to secure its first SEC Tournament victory in program history. The Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals behind 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists from sophomore guard Amber Smith.

Sophie Cunningham added 11 points and Jordan Frericks had seven points and seven rebounds. Mizzou shot 48.6 percent from the field en route to the victory.

Robin Pingeton’s squad has 24 wins for the first time since 1983-84.

Mizzou held Ole Miss to 28.1-percent shooting and blocked a season-high 10 shots in a dominant defensive effort. The Tigers held Ole Miss to just four points in the third quarter, building an 11-point lead after being up 28-26 at the half. Mizzou led by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers now faced third-seeded Georgia in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. The Bulldogs won the previous meeting between the teams in Athens, 62-50 back on Jan. 25.