Missouri trucker arrested for motor vehicle homicide after fatal interstate accident

A Missouri trucker has been charged with motor vehicle homicide for running over someone waiting to have their vehicle towed along a Nebraska interstate. The Nebraska State Patrol reports 29-year-old Victor Genetti of Sugar Creek near Kansas City has been charged with motor vehicle homicide and violating Nebraska’s Move Over law.

According to the State Patrol, a vehicle with 26-year-old India Marie Simpson of Waxhaw, North Carolina as a passenger had hit a deer on I-80, disabling the car. A tow truck arrived at the scene. Simpson was walking from her vehicle to the tow truck shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday when a semi tractor-trailer driven by Genetti hit Simpson as she walked on the shoulder.

NSP says troopers attempted resuscitation efforts but were unable to revive Simpson.

Neither the tow truck operator nor the driver of the disabled car were injured.

By Brent Martin of Nebraska Radio Network