Missouri governor’s staff to appear before grand jury

Several staff members in the Missouri Governor’s Office have been called to testify in front of a St. Louis City grand jury.

KMOV reports a spokesperson for the law firm Graves Garrett, LLC has confirmed it’s representing the staff members and that they’ve received subpoenas to appear in front of the grand jury.

The TV station says the firm declined to say how many people they are representing and wouldn’t reveal the names of the staff members.

Governor Eric Greitens faces felony invasion of privacy charges for allegedly snapping a photo of his mistress while she was unclothed, blindfolded and bound without her consent. He’s been under investigation by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and was indicted by a grand jury last week.

KMOV reports that it’s unknown when the Governor’s staff would testify or what sort of questions the grand jury would ask. The Graves Garrett firm also wouldn’t tell the TV station how it’s being paid for representing the staff members, although it stated no tax dollars were being used.

The expansion of subpoenas has raised questions of whether the grand jury is enlarging its inquiry beyond Greitens’ extramarital relationship connected to the current charge.

The Kansas City base Graves Garrett law firm is headed by partner Todd Graves, who is also the chairman of the Missouri Republican Party. Todd’s brother Sam Graves is the Republican 6th District Congressman for Missouri. His district covers a large swath of the northern part of the state.