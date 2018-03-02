Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay files for a tenth term

One of the deans of Missouri’s congressional delegation traveled to Jefferson City Friday morning to file for re-election for a tenth term.

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-St. Louis, represents St. Louis City and County in the House.

He is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump (R). Clay tweeted on Friday that the Trump Administration “is not only incompetent they are shredding ethics rules and making corruption a daily practice.”

Clay is the ranking Democrat on the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit, which has oversight responsibilities over banks, the Securities and Exchange Commission and credit rating agencies.

He’s also a senior member on the Overnight and Government Reform Committee.

Clay and fellow Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, are in their 18th year on Capitol Hill. They were first elected to Congress in November 2000.

Three Democrats have filed to challenge Clay in the August primary: Cori Bush of Florissant, DeMarco Davidson of St. Louis and Joshua Shipp of St. Louis.

Republican Camille Lombardi-Olive of Galena has also filed, along with Libertarian Robb Cunningham of St. Louis.

Filing ends on March 27.