I let you down. As a sports reporter, I failed in getting the answer you wanted. Oh, it wasn’t just me but the entire crew who covers the Mizzou basketball beat didn’t have the guts to ask Cuonzo Martin about Michael Porter Jr’s injury. Instead, we asked about Kassius Robertson’s worn out shoes.

In fact, we failed so poorly, Cuonzo had to bring up MPJ’s situation on his own.

If I’m hearing Cuonzo correctly, he’s ready to put MPJ in the game, he’s just waiting for Michael to say he’s ok.