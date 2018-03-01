Missouri attorney general says Governor’s Office did not break law by using secret texting app

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley does not think fellow Republican Governor Eric Greitens’ office violated state law when staff used a text message-destroying app for business purposes. Greitens has been criticized by those who think the governor is trying to get around Missouri’s open records and record keeping laws by using the mobile tool.

A report released today by Hawley says staffers claim they used an app called Confide for logistical and scheduling matters.

“This thorough report recognizes that we have gone above and beyond what the law requires in the interest of transparency,” says Greitens Press Secretary Parker Briden. “We look forward to working with the legislature to modernize the state records retention and Sunshine law to bring further clarity to these issues.”

Greitens has changed his office’s policy and has banned staff from using such software on government or personal phones to conduct business.

To see the attorney general’s report, click here.