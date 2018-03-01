Hawley closes one inquiry into Governor’s Office, opens another about charity Greitens founded

Attorney General Josh Hawley is taking a look at the organization founded by fellow Republican Governor Eric Greitens. Hawley has launched an inquiry that centers around the activities of The Missouri Continues, which Greitens started in 2007 and he departed from in 2014.

Hawley’s deputy chief of staff, Loree Anne Paradise, tells Missourinet the probe involves her office’s enforcement responsibilities under the consumer protection and charitable registration and reporting laws.

In 2016, the Associated Press reported that Greitens raised more than $2 million for his gubernatorial bid through a donor list that also gave big bucks to The Mission Continues. Sharing the list could violate the law.

Greitens has denied using the list for campaign fundraising purposes.

Hawley’s announcement about the latest inquiry tied to the governor comes the same day the attorney general has concluded that Greitens’ office did not violate state law when staff used a covert text message-erasing app for work purposes.