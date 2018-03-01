Blues snap seven-game skid with win over Detroit. Yeo’s lineup change pays off (AUDIO)

Carter Hutton stopped 35-of-36 shots as the Blues beat the Red Wings 2-1 at Scottrade Center to snap a seven-game losing streak. Scottie Upshall scored in the second and Alex Pietrangelo added an insurance goal in the third. Andreas Athanasiou broke up the shutout for Detroit with less than two minutes left after the Red Wings pulled Jimmy Howard, who gave up two goals on 25 shots.

Mike Yeo says it was a relief to snap out of that slump

The Blues fourth line of Kyle Brodziak, Scottie Upshall and Chris Thorburn came up big, putting the Blues on the board first. Upshall scored 1:12 into the second period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. Colton Parayko got around Henrik Zetterberg and Howard made the initial save, but Upshall poked the puck in for his first goal in 19 games. Yeo inserted Thorburn into the lineup and sat veteran Patrik Berglund. Hutton talks about the importance of having a fourth line produce in this era of salary cap hockey.