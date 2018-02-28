Vocal southwest Missouri county commissioner sees challengers for his position

GREENE COUNTY, Mo — Tuesday marked the first day candidates may file for office in Missouri, and there are some notable positions up for election in southwest Missouri Greene County, including the presiding county commission seat.

Two candidates came forth to announce candidacy for presiding commissioner challenging the incumbent, Bob Cirtin who also refiled. It was the only Greene County position that saw non-incumbents register.

Current Commissioner Bob Cirtin hopes to continue what has already been started in Greene County.

“I think I have shown and proven over the last three years, the leadership abilities it takes to operate and manage a county,” says Cirtin.

One of his opponents, Bob Dixon, is currently the Missouri Republican State Senator. He does not view going from the state level to the local level as a step-down.

“I think the government that is closest to the people is the best, so in that regard, it is a step up,” Dixon says.

As for Sara Lampe, she served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2002 until 2012 when she termed out. Lampe tells the Springfield News-Leader she had become concerned with county leadership.

“I feel the public deserves our best effort here at doing their work and being stewards of their money,” Lampe explains.

Lampe is referring to Commissioner Cirtin being investigated by the Missouri Ethics Commission after State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, alleged she received credible information from whistleblowers saying Greene County had misused public funds to advocate for a half-cent sales tax increase in November. The measure passed.

When Cirtin was asked if he thought that investigation would affect his re-election, his reply was simple.

“I don’t think so, because that is going to be resolved pretty soon,” Cirtin says.

Missourinet media partner KOLR-TV provided the content for this story