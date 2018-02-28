Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-28-18

Missourinet

Top Stories:  St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made a pitch to Delta for them to move their headquarters from Atlanta to St. Louis in a tweet last night.  The submission comes after Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who after hearing Delta had ended its partnership with the NRA, used his post to stop a proposal that would have provided a tax break to Delta.  And Governor Eric Greitens legal team has received evidence being used against it, and has questions about the prosecution’s procedures. Bill Wise reports.