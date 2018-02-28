Missouri Congressman Smith to tour tornado-damaged Malden on Thursday

A congressman who represents southeast Missouri will be in the Bootheel Thursday, touring areas of Malden damaged by Saturday’s tornado.

Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports the tornado damaged 66 homes and injured four in Malden, which is in Dunklin County.

KFVS reports 40 of the homes sustained major damage, and that 11 families were displaced without a home.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, is scheduled to tour the tornado damage Thursday. Smith will also meet with Malden Mayor Denton Kooyman and area first responders.

KFVS reports it was an EF2 tornado, with wind speeds of about 115 miles per hour.

Damage is estimated at about $2 million.

Governor Eric Greitens (R) traveled to Malden on Monday to visit with impacted residents. Greitens also met with Malden Police, and thanked first responders and linemen who were working to restore power.

“This (Malden) is a resilient community,” Greitens said Monday. “In the face of serious danger and damage, the faith, strength, and spirit of the community is unbroken.”

Greitens also notes a nursing home in nearby Matthews was impacted by the tornado. Greitens visited the Matthews nursing home, which is in New Madrid County.

Congressman Smith represents 30 southern Missouri counties.