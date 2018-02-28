Jontay scores career high as Michael continues to sit for #Mizzou

Jontay Porter scored a career-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers in the Tigers’ 74-66 win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and gave the Tigers 19 wins.

Porter hit 9-of-10 from the floor, against a Vandy team that has no inside presence. Jontay also exploited his outside shooting making good on all four of his 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-11 freshman added seven rebounds and six assists.

Mizzou shot 58 percent from the field on 26 of 45 shooting, including 12 of 22 from distance to overcome a first half deficit.

Michael Porter Jr., out since back surgery in November, warmed up with the Tigers, but didn’t play against Vanderbilt. He was cleared to practice last Thursday, but has not been given the green light by Cuonzo Martin.

“We’ll see,” said Martin after the game.