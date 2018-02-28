Blues drop their seventh straight. “That’s ridiculous”

Eric Staal had three goals and two assists to combine with linemates Mikael Granlund, who scored twice and Jason Zucker who had a goal and four assists as the Minnesota Wild pounded the St. Louis Blues 8-3, who lost their seventh straight game.

“It’s a matter of pride as far as I’m concerned. You give up eight goals? Come on,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said. “We’ve given up 16 in the last three games. We’ve always been one of the top defensive teams. The turnovers that we have and the lack of respect that we have for our goaltenders and for the game of hockey, that’s ridiculous.”

Vladimir Tarasenko who scored one of the goals for the Blues called it embarrassing.

Up until this slide, St. Louis was battling for the division but now find themselves two points out of the eighth and final playoff spot with three teams ahead of them.

The Blues host Detroit on Wednesday.