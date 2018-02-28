Bill Pollock Show–Why Cuonzo isn’t playing MPJ, #Mizzou – Yeo calls out #STLBlues players, promises changes (PODCAST)

Do you like sports? Do you like things in Missouri? Do you like to laugh? Do you like when someone gives it to you straight? Then I think you need to subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast

I’m trying to come up with a “Beat the Schmuck” basketball tournament contest. Maybe the winner gets a Bill Pollock Podcast Bobble Head, I don’t know??? Give a listen, then share some ideas.

:00 Bozoputer comes out for LeBron James story…something isn’t adding up?

3:40 A thought as to why MPJ isn’t playing yet at Mizzou?

11:00 Blues lost 8-3…This is a great “Yeo, what’s up?” segment, with bonus coverage from a pissed off Russian

16:25 How do we beat Todd, the schmuck from accounting?