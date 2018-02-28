Missourinet

Bill Pollock Show–Why Cuonzo isn’t playing MPJ, #Mizzou – Yeo calls out #STLBlues players, promises changes (PODCAST)

:00 Bozoputer comes out for LeBron James story…something isn’t adding up?

3:40 A thought as to why MPJ isn’t playing yet at Mizzou?

11:00 Blues lost 8-3…This is a great “Yeo, what’s up?” segment, with bonus coverage from a pissed off Russian

16:25 How do we beat Todd, the schmuck from accounting?