Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-27-2018

Top Stories: A group of college and high school students in Springfield have released a statement saying, they plan to pick up their voter registration forms and walk out of class on Friday, March 23. The students are planning a citywide walkout to rally support for “common sense gun legislation” after the mass shooting at a Florida high school earlier this month. And a proposal from Democratic State Representative Greg Razor of Kansas City would require all sales or transfers of firearms to be processed by a federally licensed firearms dealer. That dealer would then conduct a background check to determine if the purchaser is legally barred from possessing a firearm.