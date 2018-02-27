Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Missouri Western women’s basketball pulls off historic feat

Missouri Western women’s basketball pulls off historic feat

By

It was the biggest upset in the history of the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championships.

The No. 12-seeded Missouri Western Griffons knocked off No. 5-seed Nebraska Kearney, 60-57 Monday night to become the first 12-seed to ever win a game in the MIAA Championships. Missouri Western snapped a six-game losing streak and won on the road for just the second time all season and the first time against an MIAA opponent.

Missouri Western outscored the Lopers 21-13 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory. Down by seven with 6:53 left, the Griffons went on an 8-0 run capped by back-to-back three-pointers by Mania Timson and Melia Richardson to take a one-point lead with 4:50 left. UNK answered to take a two-point lead, but the Griffons outscored the Lopers 8-3 over the final 3:33 to secure the team’s first postseason win since defeating Nebraska Kearney in the MIAA quarterfinals in 2016.

The Griffons advanced to the MIAA quarterfinals where they will face No. 4-seeded Central Oklahoma on Thursday, March 1 at approximately 8:15 p.m.