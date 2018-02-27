Former Missouri State baseball star suffers Achilles injury in White Sox spring training game

Former Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger sustained an injury to his left Achilles in a spring training game with the White Sox on Monday. He was trying to beat out a ground ball. He was the Sox first-round draft pick in 2017, selected 11th overall. He’s the first Missouri State Bear to ever be drafted in the first round after hitting 43 homers in his final two years in college. They’ll know more about his injury today.

Burger is the White Sox No. 10 prospect and was having a good day at the plate having doubled in two at-bats. He also tripled over the weekend against the Mariners and hitting .286.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria, when talking about Burger said, “The ball comes off his bat like a rocket.”

Watch the play.