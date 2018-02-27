Bill Pollock Show–Marcus Peters says Chiefs made a mistake trading Alex Smith (PODCAST)

Who do you think you are? I am!!! It’s the greatest sports quote of all time. I re-examine who said it and why, plus I apply it to what I’ve been trying to tell you about Mizzou hoops and Chiefs football.

There are some in the national media finally coming around to the idea that Mizzou is a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament, something that I have been saying for a couple of weeks…at least closer to the bubble than closer to a 7-seed.

Outgoing cornerback Marcus Peters confirms what I’ve been trying to tell Chiefs fans since last year’s NFL Draft. Alex Smith was not the issue and they didn’t need Patrick Mahomes. Listen to Peters explain.