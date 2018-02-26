Mizzou women drop season finale. Earn 6th seed at SEC Tournament

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (23-6, 11-5) dropped its regular season finale at No. 17 Texas A&M, 82-63. Mizzou finished the regular season tied for fourth overall in the SEC standings. The Tigers secured the No. 6-seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament, receiving a single bye.

In Sunday’s loss, junior Sophie Cunningham led Mizzou with 19 points behind 7-of-11 shooting and five 3-pointers. She’s now scored in double figures 26 times in 28 games. Redshirt senior Jordan Frericks reached double figures for the seventh consecutive game, scoring 12 points. Junior Cierra Porter added 11 points and nine rebounds.

The loss snapped Mizzou’s six-game winning streak, its longest streak in league play since 1989-90.

The Tigers will play the late game on Thursday against the winner of Florida/Ole Miss

DATE TIME (CT) GAME TV

FIRST ROUND: Wed., Feb. 28

Game 1: Seed #12 Vanderbilt vs Seed #13 Arkansas SEC Network

Game 2: Seed #11 Florida vs Seed #14 Ole Miss SEC Network

SECOND ROUND: Thurs., March 1

Game 3: Seed #8 Alabama vs Seed #9 Kentucky SEC Network

Game 4: Seed #5 Texas A&M vs Game 1 winner SEC Network

Game 5: Seed #10 Auburn vs Seed #7 Tennessee SEC Network

Game 6: Seed #6 Missouri vs Game 2 winner SEC Network

THIRD ROUND: Fri., March 2

Game 7: Seed #1 Mississippi State vs Game 3 winner SEC Network

Game 8: Seed #4 LSU vs Game 4 winner SEC Network

Game 9: Seed #2 South Carolina vs Game 5 winner SEC Network

Game 10: Seed #3 Georgia vs Game 6 winner SEC Network

SEMIFINALS: Sat., March 3

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner ESPNU

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner ESPNU

CHAMPIONSHIP: Sun., March 4 3:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner ESPN2