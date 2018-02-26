Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-26-2018

Top Stories: Raytown Police near Kansas City are investigating possible threats against schools on social media. The post mentioned today’s date and was being spread online. Columbia Police in mid-Missouri say a 13-year-old boy was arrested after making Social media threats towards Columbia Public Schools on Friday evening. Also in mid-Missouri, Callaway County law enforcement arrested 13-year old, after they were alerted to threats made at Callaway County schools Friday morning. Nobody was harmed in either incident.