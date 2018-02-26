Missouri State Senator Hoskins reacts to Greitens’ indictment (AUDIO)

A state senator from western Missouri says he’s shocked by the indictment of Governor Eric Greitens (R), adding that he didn’t see it coming.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, says it’s not his role to be judge nor jury.

“We take the indictment very seriously, however I do believe in innocence until proven guilty,” Hoskins says. “I think both sides should have opportunity to put forth the facts that they’ve gathered.”

Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, and other House leaders will be appointing a bipartisan group of state representatives to investigate the charge against Greitens, who’s been indicted by a St. Louis City grand jury on one felony count of invasion of privacy.

Greitens was arraigned in court in St. Louis on Thursday, according to online court records.

Hoskins is looking forward to hearing the facts.

“Speaker Todd Richardson is one of the most well-respected people in the Missouri State Capitol, and he has called for an investigation by select members, bipartisan group in the House of Representatives,” says Hoskins.

The Missouri Constitution says the “House of Representatives shall have the sole power of impeachment.”

Hoskins says it will be difficult for Greitens to govern while under indictment in St. Louis City. He notes lawmakers are in the middle of the 2018 session, adding that he wants to “get back to the business of the state.”

“Obviously this is a distraction from doing the people’s business as well as passing a budget for this fiscal year,” Hoskins says. “So the sooner this can come to a conclusion, the better.”

Governor Greitens has blasted St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, a former Democratic state lawmaker.

Greitens released a statement on Thursday evening, describing Gardner as a “reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points.”

The Missouri Senate and House will both convene Monday afternoon at 4 in Jefferson City.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and State Sen. Denny Hoskins, which was recorded on February 23, 2018: