McMurray has the fifth-best Chevrolet

by Bob Priddy, Contributing Editor

—and that was not a good thing.

(NASCAR)—Kevin havick finally has won his second Cup rate at Atlanta—a far different victory from the one in 2001 that was his first in NASCAR’s top series. He won that race in 2001 by .006 second over Jeff Gordon. He dominated the field this time, leading 181 of the 325 laps and winning by a NASCAR-staggering 2.7 seconds over Brad Keselowski.

Our adopted Missourian, Clint Bowyer of Emporia, Kansas, finished third, giving Fords a sweep of the top three spots.

Jpolin’s Jamie McMurray had the fifth-best Chevrolet in the field. Unfortunately, the highest-finishing Chevrolet was driven by his teammate, Kyle Larson, who came home ninth. McMurray was nineteenth, two laps down.