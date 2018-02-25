Knox leads Kentucky past #Mizzou

Kevin Knox had 21 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 14 and Kentucky made ten 3-pointers as Mizzou got blown out in the second meeting between these two teams in an 87-66 final on Saturday night from Lexington.

“They set a tone that we could never match their toughness level,” said Cuonzo Martin.

The Tigers got 26 points from Kassius Robertson but at one point trailed by as many as 26. Defensively the Tigers were late in defending the outside shot.

In the first meeting Kentucky coach John Calipari lamented over the fact his team wouldn’t share the basketball. This game they finished with 17 assists.

Mizzou has lost three in a row.

After having been cleared medically to play, why didn’t Michael Porter Jr get any mop up minutes? Martin said the team is going to make sure he’s healthy enough to take contact before bringing him back and did not set a timetable for his return.