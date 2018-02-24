Chiefs to trade Marcus Peters to Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a trade that will send cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs will receive a package of draft picks in return, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The move cannot become official until the beginning of the new league year on March 14. The Chiefs are also waiting on the previously reported trade of quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins in exchange for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft.