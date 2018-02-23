Senator calls on Missouri House speaker to begin impeachment process of Greitens

State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, wants House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, to immediately begin impeachment proceedings of fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. Nasheed tells Missourinet her call is in response to a St. Louis City grand jury indicting Greitens for a felony invasion of privacy charge. The grand jury has found probable cause to believe the governor violated a statute when he allegedly took a compromising photo of his mistress without her consent and threatened to blackmail her in 2015.

“No one believes in him (Greitens) right now. How can he continue on to be the governor with an indictment felony charge, okay. It’s just unheard of,” says Nasheed.

A statement from Nasheed says “Greitens has to go. Missourians thought they voted for a person of character and integrity, and instead they got a liar and alleged criminal.”

“This is a sad day for the state of Missouri. This is a sad day,” Nasheed tells Missourinet. “I mean this is national news. This is really embarrassing.”

Under state law, the process to impeach the governor must begin in the Missouri House of Representatives.

“This is not about friendship. This is not about Democrat or Republican. This is about making sure that the people of the state of Missouri truly begin to understand that the integrity of leaders should be first and foremost,” says Nasheed.

A statement from Richardson, Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, says they will “carefully examine the facts contained in the indictment” and determine whether the governor can lead while a felony case moves forward. It says the group will create a legislative panel “to investigate these serious charges.”

The governor was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and bonded out within an hour. Greitens’ lawyer, Ed Dowd, tells Columbia television station KMIZ that his client is “absolutely innocent” and will file a motion to dismiss the felony charge.

Dowd, a former U.S. Attorney from 1993 to 1999, was appointed by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

A press release from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office says the investigation is ongoing. Gardner is a former Democratic State Representative.