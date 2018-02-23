Schaaf says he expected indictment against Missouri Governor Greitens

State Sen. Rob Schaaf, R-St. Joseph, says he had a hunch an indictment was coming for fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. The St. Louis grand jury’s felony invasion of privacy indictment stems from the governor allegedly taking a non-consensual picture of a woman in a state of undress during their 2015 affair.

“Well I think he should resign,” Schaaf tells Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin. “If he doesn’t resign, then I think the House should start its investigation and let that process carry out.”

Schaaf, a vocal critic of the governor’s, says Greitens’ attorney has hired a lobbyist.

“The only reason that I can imagine that their law firm would need a lobbyist would be to fight an impeachment,” says Schaaf.

If Republicans decide to move forward with impeachment proceedings, it must start in the House. A statement from House Speaker Todd Richardson, R- Poplar Bluff, Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, says they will “carefully examine the facts contained in the indictment” and determine whether the governor can lead while a felony case moves forward. It says the group will create a legislative panel “to investigate these serious charges.” They did not go as far to say whether impeachment proceedings will occur.

The governor’s lawyer is asking for the charge to be dismissed and calls it baseless.

Joe Lancello of Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin contributed to this story.