Mizzou topples Vandy as Frericks shines on senior night

Mizzou Women’s Basketball lit up the scoreboard early as the Tigers knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores 83-68 on Senior Night securing their highest win total in a season since the 1983-1984 campaign. Honoring Jordan Frericks, Kayla Michael, and Bri Porter, the Tigers exploded out of the gate dropping 35 points during the first quarter of action—their highest scoring quarter of the season. The offensive dominance continued as Mizzou racked up 50 first half points and took a 17-point lead into the locker-room at halftime.

In her final regular season game in Mizzou Arena, redshirt senior forward Jordan Frericks recorded her 28th career double-double finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists—just one assist shy of the first triple-double by a Tiger since the 2011-2012 season. During the win, Frericks became just the third Tiger ever to join the 1,000 point and 1,000 rebound club. Redshirt senior forward Kayla Michael was solid as she registered a season-high in rebounds with seven. Sophomore guard Amber Smith dropped a team-high 19 points and hauled in five rebounds. Meanwhile, redshirt junior guard Lauren Aldridge and junior guard Sophie Cunningham contributed to the scoring total by adding 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Tigers remained in control for the entirety of the game and did not trail the Commodores at any time in the contest. With the win, Mizzou matches their win total in league play from last season with 11 victories.