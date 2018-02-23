Bill Pollock Show–MLB’s ideas to speed the game are silly and quite confusing (PODCAST)

Cardinals play their first spring training game today and the Royals start Saturday, so let’s talk about baseball’s latest attempt to change a game in which there is really nothing wrong with it. No pitch clock, but our baseball expert Jeff Wilder goes much deeper in the rules which go well beyond limiting the number of visits to the mound. How will it affect the game? We discuss.
