Team USA finally woke up! The medals are starting to pour in! Plus, who faked it the best? Meg Ryan or NBC cross country skiing announcer Chad Salmela? The best thing since sliced bread is a thing here in Missouri…officially. Speaking of officials, it’s time we protects those refs, umpires and judges who oversee our children’s sports. One state rep wants a new law
You are here: Home / Sports / Press Box / Bill Pollock Show–This podcast is the best thing since sliced bread. #TeamUSA wakes up. Tougher laws to protect Missouri game officials (PODCAST)