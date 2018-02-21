Pingeton a top-10 finalist for Coach of the Year

For the second consecutive season, Mizzou Women’s Basketball head coach Robin Pingeton has been named a Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year National Semifinalist. Pingeton is one of ten coaches across the nation in the running for the honor.

Fans will be able to support their favorite coach by visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote between March 19-30 to cast their ballot. The fan vote accounts for five percent of the overall final vote.

Mizzou has its third consecutive 22+ win campaign for the first time since 1982-85. The Tigers are ranked No. 11 in the nation in the AP Top 25 poll, their highest ranking since 1984, and No. 9 in the Coaches’ Poll, their highest ranking in that poll in program history.

The Tigers stay at home this Thursday to face Vanderbilt on Senior Night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on SEC Network Plus. Senior Night festivities will begin at 6:40 p.m.