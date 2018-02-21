Blues drop third straight, one goal game. Yeo–“I didn’t think we played well tonight”

Logan Couture, Joonas Donskoi, and Mikkel Boedker each scored as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Blues 3-2 at the Scottrade Center. All fives goals for both teams came in a wild second period.

Couture put San Jose up 1-0 before Ivan Barshev tied the game. Donskoi and Boedker made it 3-1 when St. Louis answered on a power-play tally by Vladimir Tarasenko to pull them within one. Martin Jones stopped 31 shots for the Sharks, who have won three straight.

St. Louis is one point ahead of the Ducks and Wild for the top Wild Card spot in the West. The Blues are 0-3-1 in their last four games. The Blues host Winnipeg on Friday, the team they beat exactly two weeks prior to their last win.

Head coach Mike Yeo says it is time to step up their game. Check out my feature that you can find on the Bill Pollock Show podcast, “Yeo, what’s up?”