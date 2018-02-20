Missourinet

#Mizzou women move up to 11 in Top 25 rankings

Following three straight wins, the Missouri women’s basketball team climbed two spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll to 11th.  They replace Tennessee who dropped to 15th.  Mizzou beat the Vols on Sunday 77-73 in front of the largest home crowd in program history.  The Tigers are 22-5 and wrap up the regular season with their final home game on Thursday night against Vandy and then the regular season finale at Texas A & M on Sunday.

The SEC Tournament begins Wednesday, Feb. 28 in Nashville.

Mizzou sits in third place, in a three-way tie with Georgia and LSU.  The top four seeds get a double-bye and don’t play until the quarterfinals on Friday.

TEAM CONF OVERALL
Mississippi State 14-0 28-0
South Carolina 11-3 22-5
Missouri 10-4 22-5
Georgia 10-4 22-5
LSU 10-4 18-7
Tennessee 9-5 21-6
Texas A&M 9-5 20-8
Alabama 7-7 17-10
Kentucky 5-9 13-15
Auburn 4-10 13-13
Arkansas 3-11 12-15
Florida 3-11 11-16
Vanderbilt 2-12 6-22
Ole Miss 1-13 11-16