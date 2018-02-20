Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-20-2018

Top Stories: A dozen people have been indicted for conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of meth in Springfield between December 2014 and last month. The News-Leader reports the group’s alleged ringleaders frequently traveled to Arizona, Texas, and California “to facilitate the importation of methamphetamine to the Springfield area.” And The Missouri House Ethics Committee has sent a report to Speaker Todd Richardson about state Rep. Warren Love, who said Confederate vandals should be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope”. St. Louis Democrat Peter Merideth tells Missourinet that Richardson holds the power to punish Love.