Mexico Veterans Home receives proclamation from Missouri Governor Greitens

(This story is written by reporter Mathew Pilger at Missourinet Mexico affiliate KXEO Radio and Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth)

MEXICO, Mo.- Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R) traveled to the Mexico Veterans Home in mid-Missouri on Tuesday morning to present a proclamation to the home, commending them for what he describes as their excellent care.

“I want this example of what’s happening here (in Mexico), what’s happening in other homes like the Warrensburg Veterans Home, to be spread around the state of Missouri,” Greitens says.

During a one-on-one interview with Missourinet Mexico affiliate KXEO (AM 1340), Greitens praises Mexico as a “great community.” He also says the Mexico Veterans Home has excellent staff, volunteers and veterans.

“And these veterans and their families are so excited about what is happening in this veterans home,” says Greitens.

The governor also praises the Warrensburg Veterans Home in western Missouri.

During the interview, Greitens also mentioned the recent controversy involving the St. Louis Veterans Home.

Greitens notes he’s replaced five members of the nine-member Missouri Veterans Commission. He tells KXEO that he took bold action, when there were alleged problems at the St. Louis Veterans Home.

“Replaced all five members (that he could) of the Missouri Veterans Commission, we got a new executive director of the Missouri Veterans Commission, they fired the leader of the St. Louis Veterans Home,” Greitens says.

Greitens says his independent investigation into the St. Louis Veterans Home showed serious problems that were “being ignored by the people at the top.”

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates under the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The Veterans Commission operates seven veterans homes across the state: in Mexico, Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mount Vernon, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg.