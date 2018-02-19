Mizzou women hold off Tennessee in front of record home crowd

The No. 13 Mizzou women (22-5, 10-4) held off No. 11 Tennessee (21-6, 9-5), 77-73 in front of the largest home crowd to attend a women’s basketball game. In front of 11,092 fans, the Tigers came away with a 77-73 win over the Vols. It was the Tigers’ third win against a ranked team this season.

Mizzou used a 13-0 run to open a 15-point lead in the first quarter and led by six at the half, but Tennessee took a 49-46 with 5:01 to play in the third quarter. The Tigers immediately tied the game on a three-pointer from Hannah Schutchts. The game went back and forth until Sophie Cunningham hit a three with 4:53 left in the game, putting Mizzou up 65-62.

Cunningham scored 32 and hit a pair of free throws late to clinch the game.