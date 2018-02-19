Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-19-2018

Top Stories: Missouri and Kansas are working to designate sections of Route 66 as a national bicycle route. The Joplin Globe reports the designation is intended to promote safety for motorists and cyclists and to boost economic activity. And the Missouri Legislature will be asked to boost penalties for thieves who are convicted of stealing credit and debit card information. State Rep. Tim Remole, a Republican from northern Missouri’s Excello, tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly that he wants any amount stolen to be classified as a felony and make violators spend at least one year in state prison.