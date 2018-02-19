Missouri Lieutenant Governor honors those fighting for change at Veteran’s Home

Family members, volunteers, and employees are being honored for their efforts of bringing to light the inadequate care at the St. Louis Veteran’s Home. On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson, R, presented proclamations to recognize those involved in assisting with the investigation.

“I definitely know the difference between smoke and fire and what was happening was wrong and it needed to be corrected.” Parson said before a packed filled room at the Bellefontaine Neighbors facility.

Dorothy McNair, whose husband is a resident at the home said she is grateful that action is finally being taken.

“I thought oh are fighting a losing battle here, but we had prayer too. Prayer works, God’s timing all the way,” said McNair.

An independent investigation ordered by Governor Eric Greitens, R, found substandard care at the facility. Malnutrition, bed sores, and medications not being given on time were among the problems reported in the investigation.

This comes after previous investigations concluded that allegations of neglect and abuse were unfounded.

Following the independent investigation, Greitens replaced five members of the commission and called for the removal of the top leadership in the state’s veteran system. Rolando Carter, the home’s administrator, and Veteran Commission Director Larry Kay were both forced out.

By Jill Enders, Missourinet contributing reporter