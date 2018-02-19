Missouri House member wants to boost penalties for convicted card fraudsters

The Missouri Legislature will be asked to require thieves who are convicted of stealing credit and debit card information to spend at least one year in prison. State Rep. Tim Remole, R-Excello, tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly a recent hacker who stole his card information prompted him to file the legislation.

“People who come in and get into someone’s account, they’ll take small amounts. Like in my instance, they bought two gift cards for $95 apiece. If they do catch these people, they’re just looking at misdemeanors,” Remole says.

Current law lets those convicted of stealing under $750 off with a misdemeanor.

Remole wants any amount stolen to be classified as a felony.

“If someone hacks into somebody’s account, it’s stealing, it’s fraud and there’s a lot of things that goes into it. It makes it very inconvenient for people to have to go to their bank, shut their card down,” he says.

Remole filed the legislation nearly two weeks ago.

By Bob Ehle of Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly