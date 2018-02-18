Eric Hosmer headed San Diego

According to the San Diego Tribune, free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal with the Padres. Hosmer’s deal is for eight years, with an opt-out clause after five years. The first five years will have an average value of at least $20 million, according to multiple reports. Hosmer has won two Gold Glove awards, is coming off his third straight season with at least 18 home runs and 93 RBIs. He finished with season totals of 25 home runs and 94 RBIs and hit a career-best .318 in 2017.

The Royals lost Lorenzo Cain to free agency, when he signed with Milwaukee and now another piece of that core group from the 2015 World Series is gone.